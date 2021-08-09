Landslides disrupt traffic on highway

Due to blockade of the highway, hundreds of vehicles on both sides of the highway, mostly trucks en route Srinagar, stranded at various places between Ramban and Nashri, were allowed to move.

A traffic police official regulating traffic in Ramban town said the traffic was restored for vehicles on both sides after more than 3 hours. He further said that after clearing landslides stones which had accumulated on the highway at Maroog, the road was restored for the traffic. However, he said, intermittent falling of stones and slides was hampering smooth flow of traffic at Maroog.