Landslides disrupt traffic on highway

Ramban, Aug 9: Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was restored late Monday evening after it remained disrupted for several hours due to landslide at Maroog between Ramban and Ramsu sector. A traffic official informed Greater Kashmir a landslide hit Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Maroog around 5 pm, thus disrupting vehicular traffic on both sides of the highway. “Traffic could be restored only after 8.30 pm,” he added.
Due to blockade of the highway, hundreds of vehicles on both sides of the highway, mostly trucks en route Srinagar, stranded at various places between Ramban and Nashri, were allowed to move.
A traffic police official regulating traffic in Ramban town said the traffic was restored for vehicles on both sides after more than 3 hours. He further said that after clearing landslides stones which had accumulated on the highway at Maroog, the road was restored for the traffic. However, he said, intermittent falling of stones and slides was hampering smooth flow of traffic at Maroog.