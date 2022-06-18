Landslides, shooting stones disrupt traffic on Srinagar Jammu National Highway

Ramban, June 18: Vehicular traffic movement on Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained disrupted due to landslides in Samroli area of Udhampur and due to shooting stones at Panthyal on Saturday.
Police officials at Traffic Control Unit Ramban said that traffic resumed after the concerned road maintenance agency cleared the landslide at both the places in the afternoon despite intermittent rain that lashed Udhampur and Banihal sector of the highway today.
Official sources said rear windscreens of three private cars were damaged after they were hit by shooting stones at Panthyal, however, occupants of the cars escaped unhurt.
Earlier on Friday morning a massive landslide blocked the Srinagar Jammu National Highway in Chambalwass area of Banihal. However, the highway was restored after a single lane road prepared by the company engaged by NHAI was cleared of slides late Friday evening and stranded traffic was cleared.
Saturday morning, passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) were allowed to move on both sides of the Highway. But the movement of traffic was disrupted due to landslides at Samroli, Panthyal and due to ongoing work at Rampadi area of Banihal later today.
SSP Traffic National Highway Ramban Shabir Malik and DySP Asgar Malik were seen personally monitoring road clearance operations near Banihal and Panthyal.
Till the filing of this report, the highway was open and heavy motor vehicles released from Qazigund were heading towards Jammu.
Meanwhile Jammu and Kashmir traffic police headquarters issued a fresh advisory for Sunday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, the Light Motor Vehicles would be allowed to ply on the both sides with fixed cut off timings. But the heavy motor vehicles (trucks) would be allowed to move towards Jammu after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Sunday morning.