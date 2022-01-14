Lay special focus on NHs in J&K: Parliamentary Panel to Centre

The recommendations of the Parliamentary Panel hold significance as the lone surface link to Kashmir i.e., 270 km Srinagar –Jammu highway is prone to weather vagaries. It often remains closed due to landslides while the Mughal road, another link to Kashmir, remains closed for the most part of the winter.

“The Committee is of the considered view that the Ministry (Road, Transport and Highways) must place special focus on the maintenance of roads in Jammu and Kashmir, since the region needs good connectivity throughout the year, from both economic as well as strategic viewpoints,” read a panel's recommendation.