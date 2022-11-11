LET THERE BE LIGHT | Div Com puts the power ball in peoples’ court

Srinagar, Nov 11: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole Friday said that availability of power supply was linked to public support for electricity bill payment and metering and that feeders of better response areas would get more power supply.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting regarding winter preparedness of the Power Development Department (PDD), the divisional commissioner while reviewing the strategy and plan chalked out by the PDD in Kashmir exhorted officers to meticulously manage the demand of electricity as the supply would not get enhanced.
He said that there should be a 25 percent increase in the demand for electricity during winter and so it was imperative to take requisite measures to ensure the availability of electricity.
The divisional commissioner also directed the implementation of the power amnesty scheme strictly to achieve the set target within the shortest period.
He stressed the seizure of crude electric appliances from markets and action against power theft.
The divisional commissioner underlined the involvement of the community in stopping the misuse of electricity and discouraging the use of crude gadgets like heaters.
He directed the concerned officers to ensure a sufficient quantity of buffer stock of transformers, wires, poles, and oil at workshops.
The divisional commissioner exhorted augmentation and improvement of workshops, hiring of cranes and vehicles for transportation of damaged and repairs of DTs.
Regarding the complaints projected on social media about power cuts, he advised the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and the PDD to constitute media teams to present the factual status of the situation through social media so that no one spreads misinformation through unfounded claims on social media platforms.
The divisional commissioner asked for the publication of the power schedule and conducting IEC campaign publication of a checklist for the field staff to avoid tragedy during maintenance works and completion of 100 percent branch cutting.
The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioners of the Kashmir division, the Managing Director of KPDCL, Chief Engineers of KPDCL and KPTCL, Superintending Engineers, and Executive Engineers.