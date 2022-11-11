LET THERE BE LIGHT | Div Com puts the power ball in peoples’ court

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting regarding winter preparedness of the Power Development Department (PDD), the divisional commissioner while reviewing the strategy and plan chalked out by the PDD in Kashmir exhorted officers to meticulously manage the demand of electricity as the supply would not get enhanced.

He said that there should be a 25 percent increase in the demand for electricity during winter and so it was imperative to take requisite measures to ensure the availability of electricity.