LG asks youth to build corruption-free, drug-free J&K

Pulwama: Dedicating a 120-feet tall tricolour to the nation at Pulwama, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday asked the youth to build a fear-free, corruption-free, drug-free, and job-oriented J&K.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG unfurled the tricolour and received the Guard of Honour at Mini Secretariat, Pulwama.
“Tricolour is the symbol of One Nation, One Emotion, and One Identity. It is the honour and pride of our great nation and a reflection of dreams of our forefathers and the aspirations of our youth,” he said.
The LG also laid the foundation stone for various youth-oriented projects in the district worth Rs 9.11 crore including the District Youth Centre costing Rs 4 crore, District Youth Library at Rs 2 crore, Counselling Centre for competitive exams costing Rs 1 crore under the Youth Engagement Programme of Mission Youth, the establishment of rural BPO and ITES Academy under TSP worth Rs 2 crore, and construction of Youth Club-cum-Coffee Shop and Public Park at Nikas Pulwama costing Rs 11.63 lakh.
He said that the new initiatives were aimed to empower the youth, enable self-development, sharpen skills and help them realise their dreams.
“The District Youth Center will provide modern facilities for sports, entertainment, and skilling of the youth. On the completion of the District Youth Library, local youth will get better educational support and facilities like reading space, book bank, digital library, smart classroom, and discussion room,” the LG said. “Empowering the youth, providing quality education, and preparing them to be future leaders is our priority. The Counselling Centre will act as a one-stop solution for aspirants of competitive exams conducted by UPSC and JKPSC.”
He said that the 100-seated Rural BPO and IT Enabled Services Academy (ITES) with a 30-seat training academy was being set up in Pulwama, which would provide direct employment to young boys and girls of Pulwama district, and the training academy would create a new talent pool for the fast-growing ITES sector.
Addressing the youth present in large numbers, the LG called upon them to follow the right path which leads to development, progress, and nation-building.
“The younger generation should aim big. They have the ability, the power to transform the world. All the youth must work together to build a fear-free, corruption-free, drug-free, and job-oriented J&K and take a pledge to defeat the nefarious designs of the neighboring country,” he said. “Human resource has an important role in our Integrated Action Plan for J&K and only by developing its core capability can we create a modern society.”
The LG appreciated the efforts of the Mission Youth towards youth engagement, developing creative leadership, extending handholding to thousands of youth, and providing the right medium for the youth to grow and prosper.
“Under the Mumkin programme, 4482 young boys and girls of J&K have been given mini commercial vehicles and they have also provided employment to other people, besides becoming self-reliant,” he said. “Financial assistance of Rs 100 crore under Tejaswini programme has been provided to 3500 women to fulfill their dreams of becoming entrepreneurs. The Tejaswinis have also provided employment opportunities to about 50,000 other women and men. Programmes like Parwaaz, Rise Together, and Super-75 are changing the lives of lakhs of youth in J&K.”
The LG also urged the younger generation to join the efforts of the J&K government to weed out corruption from J&K.
“If you get any information about corrupt practices, immediately inform by sending a message to Anti-Corruption Bureau's WhatsApp number,” he said.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, CEO Mission Youth Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, DIG (DKR Range) Abdul Jabbar, and Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary were also present at the occasion.