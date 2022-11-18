LG ATTENDS JOINT ANNUAL FUNCTION OF 3 SCHOOLS | National Education Policy emphasises classroom involvement, field study: LG

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the joint annual function of three schools run by Shrimati Dewanini V Badrinath Educational Trust here at the University of Jammu (JU), the LG congratulated the trust for its immense contribution in J&K’s education sector.

“Our cities and villages are witnessing rapid transformation in school education. Fusion of technology and tradition are providing the progressive path to schools to be happy schools. The social connection, universal values, life skills can only be learnt in a happy school,” he said.