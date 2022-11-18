LG ATTENDS JOINT ANNUAL FUNCTION OF 3 SCHOOLS | National Education Policy emphasises classroom involvement, field study: LG

Jammu, Nov 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that the National Education Policy lays a special emphasis on classroom involvement and field study and urged the education institutes to prepare students for the real world.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the joint annual function of three schools run by Shrimati Dewanini V Badrinath Educational Trust here at the University of Jammu (JU), the LG congratulated the trust for its immense contribution in J&K’s education sector.
“Our cities and villages are witnessing rapid transformation in school education. Fusion of technology and tradition are providing the progressive path to schools to be happy schools. The social connection, universal values, life skills can only be learnt in a happy school,” he said.
The LG said that it was heartening to see the schools run by the Shrimati Dewanini V Badrinath Educational Trust were providing high-quality education with a vision to lead students from the classroom into the real world as responsible and caring citizens.
Highlighting the need to adopt reforms in the education sector, he stressed that students’ learning space should go beyond the classroom.
“In the age of acceleration, students are not just the numbers but our future, and they should reflect the fine balance of excellent professionals with empathy, compassion and mindfulness,” the LG said.
He said that schools and education systems should strive to prepare students for the real world and they would require at least six skills, curiosity, critical thinking, adaptability, effective communication, teamwork and collaboration, to become more productive and successful in their chosen career.
Speaking on the transformation taking place in the education system across the country, the LG said that the National Education Policy had put special emphasis on engagement and involvement in both classroom as well as field study.
“A teacher’s most important role today is to create an atmosphere for curiosity, collaboration, and encourage the students to be more imaginative and develop creative skills,” he said.
The LG emphasised that schools should nurture independent thinking and provide vibrant space for individual growth.
“It will help knowledge, skills, innovation, and awareness to blossom,” he said. “A student's capacity to be a better scientist, doctor, engineer, musician hinges on the efforts to be more inquisitive, creative and learn the values that will act as navigation tools for the future.”
The LG also highlighted the need to focus on increased student-teacher engagement where a teacher acts as collaborator and mentor, and encourages the students to think across the boundaries of subjects and disciplines.
Secretary DBN Trust Gauri Nayar threw light on the working of the schools run by the trust.
The official spokesman said that Shrimati Dewanini V Badrinath Educational Trust runs three institutions - DBN Vidya Mandir Mubarak Mandi, DBN Vidya Mandir Amarvilla, and SNS Vidya Mandir.
He said that the DBN institutions were highly regarded throughout J&K as hubs of excellence.
The students of the schools presented cultural performances on the theme of national integration and showcased the ancient educational heritage of India.
Chairman DBN Educational Trust Virendrajit Singh was also present on the occasion.