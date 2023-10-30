LG condoles loss of life

An official spokesman in a statement issued here quoted the LG in his message as saying, “The killing of innocent civilian Mukesh Kumar of Uttar Pradesh will not go unpunished.”

He said: “I strongly condemn the despicable and cowardly terrorist attack in Pulwama. Heartfelt condolences to the family of Mukesh Kumar. We are firmly resolved to eliminate the terrorist menace that continues to receive encouragement and reinforcement from across the border.”