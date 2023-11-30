LG directs for time-bound resolution of public grievances

Jammu, Nov 30: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday passed directions to the concerned authorities for time-bound resolution of public grievances.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with the people through virtual mode during ‘LG’s Mulaqaat’- live public grievance hearing at the civil secretariat, the LG took note of the complaints filed by the citizens on JK-IGRAMS and directed for time-bound resolution of their grievances and necessary steps for improving implementation.

He said that the speedier execution of programmes is providing a tremendous boost to the economy of J&K and playing an important role in maintaining standards of transparency and accountability for the effective and efficient public delivery system.

“The rapid development and performance of various sectors show the limitless potential of J&K and we are determined to transform this potential into reality to change the destiny of J&K in Amrit Kaal,” the LG said.

Responding to the complaint of Pralad Singh of Attina, Budgam about the poor condition of a road in his locality, he directed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam to take appropriate measures to address the issue at the earliest.

On the grievance regarding the completion of the water supply project (reservoir) in the Chanderseer Tilgam to Wanigam Payeen area, the Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti Department briefed the LG that the work on this water supply project would be completed by December end.

A complainant Vidyut Vats of Dhar Road, Udhampur drew the attention of the authorities towards the blocked drain at Goal Mela near Jaganath Temple.

The LG directed the DC Udhampur to ensure the clearance of the drain within 10 days.

He also addressed the grievance of Payar Singh of Ganote Chakka Bhartund of Ramban regarding the issuance of a BPL ration card in his favour.

Secretary of Public Grievances, Rehana Batul conducted the proceedings of the LG’s Mulaqaat.

Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta; Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, R K Goyal; DGP R R Swain; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners, DCs, SSPs, HoDs and other senior officers were

present in person and through virtual mode.