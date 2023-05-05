LG expresses condolences to families of soldiers

Jammu, May 5: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday extended his deepest condolences to the families of Army personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the ongoing operation against the terrorists in Rajouri.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here quoted the LG as saying, “I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of the brave Army personnel martyred in a joint operation against the terrorists. We are firmly resolved to combat and defeat the terrorist menace, which is sponsored from across the border.”
The spokesman said that the LG was monitoring the developments and was in touch with the top officials of Army and J&K Police.