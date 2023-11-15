Jammu, Nov 15: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Assar, Doda.

He approved an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the Next of Kin (NoK) of those who lost their lives in the accident and an amount of Rs 1 lakh for the injured.

The Lieutenant Governor also directed the Divisional Commissioner Jammu and the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to affected persons.

Earlier, LG Sinha, while expressing grief over the tragedy, tweeted on ‘X’ (previously called Twitter), “Extremely pained by the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Assar, Doda. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families & wishing for a speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. Directed Div Com & Dist Admin to provide all necessary assistance to affected persons.” “An ex-gratia of Rs 5 Lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the unfortunate bus accident in Assar, Doda. Rs. 1 Lakh would be given to those injured. J&K UT Administration will provide every possible assistance to the affected families,” he wrote in another post on ‘X’.