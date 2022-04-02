LG extends Navratras, Navreh, Ramadhan greetings

In his message, the Lt Governor said the auspicious festivals strengthen our faith in the goodness of mankind and inspire one and all to lead a virtuous life. May these festivals bring peace, prosperity and happiness and foster the spirit of compassion and brotherhood.

Extending wishes for the auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratras, the Lt Governor said that the divine atmosphere of the prayer, chanting, and meditation observed during the nine days of Navratras brings in us spiritual freshness.