LG extends Navratras, Navreh, Ramadhan greetings

Jammu, Apr 1: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his heartiest greetings to the people of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of Navratras, Navreh, and Ramadhan.
In his message, the Lt Governor said the auspicious festivals strengthen our faith in the goodness of mankind and inspire one and all to lead a virtuous life. May these festivals bring peace, prosperity and happiness and foster the spirit of compassion and brotherhood.
Extending wishes for the auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratras, the Lt Governor said that the divine atmosphere of the prayer, chanting, and meditation observed during the nine days of Navratras brings in us spiritual freshness.
The Lt Governor also extended his wishes to the people on the commencement of the holy month of Ramadhan. He said that the holy month signifies the values of patience, self-restraint, tolerance, and austerity. The Lt Governor also extended his warm greetings to the Kashmiri Pandits who celebrate the first day of Chaitra Navratras as Navreh.