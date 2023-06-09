Front Page

LG felicitates successful students

Jammu/Srinagar, June 9: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday extended his hearty congratulations to the students who passed the 12th standard annual regular examination-2023 of J&K Board of School Education (BOSE), and wished them a successful future.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that he also complimented the parents, teachers, and J&K BOSE.

In a tweet, LG said, “Many congratulations to the students, who have passed JKBOSE class 12th Annual Regular Examination-2023. Wishing you all the very best for your future. Compliments to parents, teachers & @Office_JKBoSE. Historic Uniform Academic Calendar has streamlined conduct of exams. Heartening to note that girls continue to outshine boys with 68% pass percentage against boys 61%, the girls have shown remarkable talent. After Academic Calendar reform, JKBOSE for the first time has made results available on Digilocker service.”

