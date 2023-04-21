LG greets people on Eid-ul-Fitr

Jammu, Apr 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday greeted the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in his message, the LG said: “Heartiest greetings and good wishes to the people on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The festival marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramadan and symbolises the spirit of austerity, brotherhood, compassion and joy of sharing.”
“May Eid-ul-Fitr usher in peace, prosperity, and happiness for all,” he said.