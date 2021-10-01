LG greets people on Gandhi Jayanti

In his message, the Lt Governor observed that “Gandhi Jayanti reminds us to rededicate ourselves towards promoting amity, peace, selfless service, social equity, and social justice. It also calls upon us to actively contribute to the progress of the nation.

“I believe that this occasion will inspire us all to follow Gandhiji’s path of truth and non-violence.”

The Lt Governor, according to an official statement, said that “Mahatma Gandhi Ji dedicated his entire life for the cause of the downtrodden, deprived, and oppressed sections of the society. His work was focused on promoting communal harmony and national integration.”

He urged people to work diligently for the welfare and upliftment of the under-privileged and to live life based on secular traditions.

The Lt Governor said that promoting the values, ideology, and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi, “we are keeping ‘People First’ at the centre of the governance process.”

“As the nation celebrates birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, we are moving ahead with the second phase of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister.”

Swachh Bharat Mission, he said, has effected behaviour change taking the shape of Jan Andolan. “The focus of SBM-U 2.0 will be on sustaining the sanitation and solid waste management outcomes achieved, and accelerate the momentum generated, thus taking Urban India to the next level of ‘Swachhata’ in the next 5 years,” he added.

The Lt Governor also remembered Lal Bahadur Shastri, former Prime Minister of India on his birth anniversary.

Paying rich tribute to the former Prime Minister, the Lt Governor recalled his vision for a progressive India. “Humble yet steadfast in his resolve, honest to the core, and a symbol of honesty and humility, his legacy will continue to inspire the generations to come,” he said.

“We will always remain indebted to him for changing the lives of millions through the Green Revolution and the White Revolution, mobilizing the entire nation with the slogan of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and leading India towards self-sustenance & self-reliance,” added the Lt Governor.

Following the ideals of the most dynamic leaders India ever had, we are making strides for ensuring social, educational, and economic equality amongst the people so that everyone can lead a dignified life, the Lt Governor observed.