LG greets people on Mahashivratri, Herath

LG Manoj Sinha
LG Manoj Sinha Image source: J&K Information Department(File)
GK NEWS NETWORK

Jammu, Feb 17: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday extended his greetings to the people on the eve of Mahashivratri.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in a message, the LG said: “On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, I convey warm greetings and good wishes to all. The festival, which is celebrated as ‘Herath’ by the Kashmiri Pandit community, is a harbinger of peace, prosperity and happiness. May Lord Shiva guide us on to the path of justice, truth and wisdom and strengthen our faith in the goodness of mankind.”

