LG GREETS PEOPLE ON NEW YEAR’S EVE

Jammu, Dec 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday greeted the people on the eve of the New Year 2023.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in a message, the LG said: “My warmest greetings and good wishes to all on the joyous occasion of New Year. It is an occasion to reflect upon the year gone by and to renew our resolve to strive for inclusive development and to maintain the impetus towards higher economic growth, social development, and overall progress of the society in the year ahead.”
The LG said: “We are determined to redouble our efforts for rapid growth, economic security and prosperity to meet the aspirations of the people. Let us work together to take J&K to new heights of achievement. May the year 2023 bring prosperity, good health and happiness to all.”