LG greets teaching fraternity on Teachers’ Day

Paying tributes to Dr. S Radhakrishnan, the Lt Governor said “our teachers’ dedication and commitment will shape the future of J&K and the country”.

“Dr. S. Radhakrishnan's work, dedication, and wisdom continue to inspire us generation after generation. Teachers are nation builders. The values that our children learn in school are very significant to build a strong nation with all the diversity in our society. On this auspicious day, I greet all the teachers across the UT”, the Lt Governor, according to an official handout, said.