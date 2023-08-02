LG inaugurates Affordable Rental Housing Complex in Jammu

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG dedicated the facility to the labour, work force, and weaker section of J&K and handed over the keys of the accommodation units to the beneficiaries.

“Workers are the main drivers of J&K's growth and improving their quality of life is our ultimate aim. Today marks the beginning of a new era for the entire working community of J&K,” he said.

Sinha said that the ARHC would provide dignified living to urban poor, migrant workers, and weaker sections of society near their workplace.