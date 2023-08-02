LG inaugurates Affordable Rental Housing Complex in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 2: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the affordable rental-housing complex (ARHC) under the PMAY (Urban) Mission at Sunjwan in Jammu on Wednesday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG dedicated the facility to the labour, work force, and weaker section of J&K and handed over the keys of the accommodation units to the beneficiaries.
“Workers are the main drivers of J&K's growth and improving their quality of life is our ultimate aim. Today marks the beginning of a new era for the entire working community of J&K,” he said.
Sinha said that the ARHC would provide dignified living to urban poor, migrant workers, and weaker sections of society near their workplace.
“Such initiatives will create a sustainable housing ecosystem for the underprivileged, bring qualitative change in the lives of a family, prevent the growth of future slums, and address the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan,’” he said.
The LG acknowledged the significant role of the workforce in India’s economy.
He reiterated the commitment of the J&K administration to creating vibrant, sustainable and inclusive affordable rental housing avenues for urban migrants, poor, and working communities.
“Labour force and workers are backbone of our trade, business, and industries and are making valuable contribution in building strong and Aatmanirbhar J&K. Besides, skilling and opportunities to workers, it is our responsibility to protect their interests and ensure quality living for the family,” Sinha said.
He also shared the interventions made by the J&K administration to provide means of livelihood and raising the living standards of the workforce.
“In less than 3 years, a huge number of self-employment opportunities have been created and we continue to focus on skilling of workers to meet the needs of the economy and better quality employment,” the LG said.
Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD), Prashant Goyal gave a detailed briefing on the affordable rental housing complex and other similar projects of the department to provide affordable housing to the people of J&K UT.
“Today, 192 flats out of total 336 flats at Sunjwan at an affordable rental of Rs 2200 per month were handed over to the beneficiaries at ARHC, Sunjwan. The remaining flats will be handed over by October this year,” he informed the LG.
The initiative of ARHC has been envisioned for providing rental housing for EWS and LIG urban migrants including labour, urban poor (street vendors, rickshaw pullers, other service providers), industrial workers, and migrants working with market and trade associations, educational and health institutions, hospitality sector, long term tourists and visitors, students or any other persons of such category.
Mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Rajinder Sharma; District Development Council (DDC) Jammu Chairman, Bharat Bhushan; ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh; and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar were also present on the occasion.