LG inaugurates Civil Services Officers Institute at Jammu

Jammu, Feb 3: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday inaugurated Civil Services Officers Institute (CSOI) at Jammu.
Speaking on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor said, “The institute will promote the welfare of officers, their families and bring them together to build close cooperation and interaction to reinforce our democratic values and to meet the challenges of nation building.”
“CSOIs in other states and at the Centre have been playing an important role as a nursery of ideas for many years. I am confident CSOI in J&K will render yeoman service to UT with systematic and continuous improvement in governance through seminars and debates on civil administration,” he observed.
Speaking on the role of the Civil Services Officers Institute, the Lt Governor further observed that it would work as a bridge between different fields of civil administration and officers would get the opportunity to learn a lot from each other's experiences.
CSOI would strengthen the ethos of Good Governance and would evolve into a centre for meaningful discussion on economic growth and social change, he added.
“The expectations of the people have increased and I have full faith that we all will work with dedication to meet their expectations and tackle the challenges of the future,” added the Lieutenant Governor.
He noted that in the present inter-connected world, new skills of public administration and uninterrupted dialogue between common man and officers were required for smooth functioning of civil administration.
The Lieutenant Governor said, “The success of 'Back to Village' and 'My Town My Pride' is testimony to our commitment to people-centric governance. The successful conduct of the two Jan-Abhiyan is the best example towards social welfare and inclusive development.”
“I can proudly say that we have been able to establish the most transparent and active administrative system in Jammu and Kashmir. The feedback received on RAS proves that the public service delivery has won the trust of the common man,” he said.
Highlighting the initiatives of e-Governance, the Lieutenant Governor said more than 400 services had been made online. “Remaining should also be made online soon in its true sense. The Public Services Commission has created a new milestone and declared the result in just three hours after the verification of the last candidate,” he added.
Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta informed that the two CSOIs would be established in J&K.
Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary; former Chief Secretaries, retired DGP, senior officers, HODs were present on the occasion.