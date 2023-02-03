LG inaugurates Civil Services Officers Institute at Jammu

Speaking on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor said, “The institute will promote the welfare of officers, their families and bring them together to build close cooperation and interaction to reinforce our democratic values and to meet the challenges of nation building.”

“CSOIs in other states and at the Centre have been playing an important role as a nursery of ideas for many years. I am confident CSOI in J&K will render yeoman service to UT with systematic and continuous improvement in governance through seminars and debates on civil administration,” he observed.