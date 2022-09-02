LG INAUGURATES, LAYS FOUNDATION STONE OF 14 SMART CITY PROJECTS IN JAMMU

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that dedicating the Smart City Projects to the people, the LG said that these projects would create a smart living by improving the quality of life, better public services, opportunities for local economic development, and easier accessibility to everyone.

Observing that the global framework of smart cities had undergone a paradigm shift in the last two to three years and eco-cities had been envisaged to make the urban infrastructure sustainable, he said that Jammu Smart City projects had ensured that maximum green space was provided to the citizens.