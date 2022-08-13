LG interacts with Gallantry Awardees of IAF

Srinagar, Aug 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with the serving and retired Gallantry Awardees of the Indian Air Force at Raj Bhavan on Saturday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG felicitated Air Commodore Pankaj Mittal, Group Capt R Agarwal, Wg Cdr Rajiv Chauhan, and Sq Ldr S Nair and complimented them for their service to the nation.
He lauded the security forces personnel for their indispensable contributions to ensuring peace and progress in the country.
“We are always indebted to the veterans and serving personnel of all security forces who are guarding the nation and ensuring a peaceful and safe environment for the citizens,” the LG said.