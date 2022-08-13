LG launches 75 home stays to boost rural livelihood in partnership with OYO

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that these home stays were owned by Self Help Group (SHG) members of Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM) in partnership with OYO Group under project 'Crown of Incredible India'.

The spokesman said that speaking on the occasion, the LG said that the country’s leading travel tech company

OYO Group in collaboration with JKRLM would build 200 more home stays by December 2022 to boost rural livelihood in J&K.