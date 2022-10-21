LG LAUNCHES DIPR’S DIGITAL SHOWS ‘INSPIRE GEN-Z’, ‘THE BEATS OF J&K’ FOR YOUTH | From information dissemination to keeping cultural traditions alive, DIPR playing important role: LG

Srinagar, Oct 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that from disseminating information to keeping the cultural traditions alive, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) was playing an important role by offering new ideas and perspectives.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that launching the ‘Inspire Gen-Z’ and ‘The Beats of J&K’, two contemporary digital shows created by the DIPR to engage, entertain, and inspire the youth
of J&K, the LG said, “From communicating government programmes and policies to the public to disseminating cultural tradition, the DIPR is playing an important role.”
Congratulating the department and the talented youth of J&K, he said, “New initiatives of DIPR are like windows that open up to an infinite world of ideas, imagination, wisdom, and culture.”
The LG also inaugurated the study lounge and reference library and dedicated DIPR auditorium, Srinagar as ‘Pandit Bhajan Sopori Auditorium’ in honour of the Santoor maestro.
“Youth is the hope of our nation. The young generation of J&K wants to drive social progress, and contribute to economic growth and a better future for society and the nation. Our effort is to ignite their dreams and aspirations and to ensure they realise their true potential as changemakers,” he said.
The LG said that the dreams and aspirations of people could be truly realised only in conditions of peace and terrorism was one of the gravest threats to peace.
“I call upon the young generation to come together to foil the efforts of elements disrupting normal life and economic progress of J&K,” he said. “Young generation should always rise above narrow considerations of caste, and religion to build an inclusive and equitable society in today's inter-dependent world. The spirit of oneness can bring the most effective transformation in our society.”
The LG called upon the officials and employees of DIPR to play the role of master communicators.
“There is a need to counter deliberate dissemination of falsehoods and propaganda with the intent to cause harm to society. We also need to safeguard press freedom. A large number of newspapers, TV stations, and digital users reflect the vitality and vibrancy of our media and democracy,” he said. “We have to keep in mind that medium is the message. So we must choose the right mass media tools to reach out to the people with factual information.”
The LG also urged all departments and people to purchase local products.
“On this Diwali, we must strengthen the resolve of self-reliant J&K and vocal for the local campaign by giving preference to local products and empower youth, women associated with the self-help groups,” he said.
Principal Secretary to the Government, Information Department, Rohit Kansal congratulated the department and everyone associated with the new initiatives.
“With the new shows launched today, we are aiming to take the talent of J&K to the national and international level in digital, contemporary, and modern forms and show the world what the youth of J&K are capable of,” he said.
Director of Information and Public Relations Akshay Labroo in his welcome address provided insight into the new initiatives and programmes of the department to showcase the inspirational stories of change-makers and provide a platform to the talented youth of J&K.
He said that the state-of-the-art reference library would not only be limited to archival use but also provide a space for the intelligentsia to hold seminars and discussions.
The LG honoured Prof Aparna Sopori, wife of Santoor maestro Pandit Bhajan Sopori.
He also felicitated the winners of the national anthem round 2.
Live performances by the renowned artists of J&K including Gulzar Ahmed Ganai, Kusha Sharma, Chinmaya Sharma, Irfan, and Bilal remained the major highlights of the evening.
Short videos highlighting the objectives and vision of the initiatives were also showcased.
Chairperson J&K Waqf Board Darakhshan Andrabi, Special DG CID R R Swain, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole, DIG Sujit Kumar, DC Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz, Naresh Kumar, Sapna Kotwal and Joint Directors DIPR Inam-ul-Haq Siddiqui, family members of Pandit Bhajan Sopori, besides senior officials, artists, youth, students, volunteers of Gen-Z, and prominent citizens from all walks of life were also present on the occasion.