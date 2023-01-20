LG lays foundation stone of transit accommodation at Zewan

Srinagar, Jan 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid the foundation stone of Transit Accommodation for PM Package Employees at Zewan in Srinagar on Friday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the housing colony under the PMDP is being constructed on 113 kanal of land by the R&B Department.
It will have 39 blocks comprising 936 flats.
The LG interacted with officials at the site and laid emphasis on timely completion of the project.
He said that the maximum PM package employees are based in Srinagar and with the creation of this facility, their housing problem would be solved.
Earlier in the month of December, the Lt Governor conducted on-site inspection and took first hand appraisal of the ongoing construction work of Transit Accommodations for PM Package employees at Baramulla and Bandipora.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, Secretary to Government, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Nazim Zai Khan were present on the occasion.