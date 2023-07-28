LG likely to participate in Zuljanah procession in downtown today
Srinagar, July 28: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is likely to participate in the main Zuljanah Sharief procession on the occasion of Ashura (10th Muharram) from Bota Kadal to Imambargah Zadibal in Srinagar downtown on Saturday.
A local news gathering agency KNS quoted an official as saying that LG Sinha would visit Srinagar downtown to participate in the Zuljanah Sharief procession on Ashura at Bota Kadal in Lal Bazar.
He said that all the necessary arrangements were being finalised in this regard and instructions had been passed to Police and other establishments for tight security arrangements.
On 8th Muharram, the J&K government allowed the Shia community to carry out a procession from Guru Bazar via Lal Chowk to Dalgate.
The procession carried out after 34 years of ban enforced in 1989 was participated by thousands of mourners besides officers and officials from civil and Police administration and Mayor of Srinagar Junaid Mattoo.
Reciting eulogies for Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), and his companions who were martyred in Karbala, mourners marched on traditional routes from Guru Bazaar quarter of the city towards Imambargah in Dalgate.
Dressed in customary black, the mourners beat their chests and chanted elegies as they walked through the heart of Srinagar city on Thursday amid a heavy security arrangement.
Muharram is one of Islam’s holiest months when Shias across the world take out processions to mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), who was martyred in 680 CE at the Battle of Karbala in the present-day Iraq.