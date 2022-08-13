LG pays homage to Maqbool Sherwani, Sikh Regiment at Baramulla

Baramulla, Aug 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday paid homage to Maqbool Sherwani and the soldiers of the Sikh Regiment saying that they had died saving the lives of thousands of Kashmiris and foiled the invasion of Pakistan Army regulars and tribal raiders.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said, “The LG laid a wreath at Sikh War Memorial and paid tributes to Maqbool Sherwani (known as the Lion of Baramulla) at Maqbool Memorial Sherwani Hall Baramulla. He also honoured the family of Maqbool Sherwani, war veterans and kin of the freedom fighters during the visit.”
Remembering the contributions of Maqbool Sherwani, the LG said, “In October 1947, this young man fought the barbaric atrocities perpetrated by the Pakistani government and its Army and protected the pride of the tricolour.”
He also recalled the Sikh soldiers led by Lt Colonel Diwan Ranjit Rai and said, “They had set a unique example of dedication, valour, and devotion to duty in protecting every inch of the land of J&K.”
The LG said that all sections of the society should work together to build a strong and peaceful J&K that is economically, socially, and culturally rich.
“I also salute the sacrifices of our forefathers who kept our flag flying high and ensured our journey on the road to progress was uninterrupted. The youth must take the inspiration from ideas and ideals that shaped our destiny to face the challenges of the future,” he said.
The LG said that J&K today was marching ahead towards peace, development, and prosperity only because of the sacrifices made by security personnel, Maqbool Sherwani, and their families.
“We are on the threshold of a new era in J&K. Let us work together to make history and ensure our rightful place in Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. We should work shoulder to shoulder to build a prosperous J&K,” he said.
The LG said that the historic turn of events in August 2019 instilled new confidence among the people of J&K.
“In the last three years, we have overcome many obstacles and difficulties and made new achievements by breaking the restrictions and anti-development laws acting as a hindrance in the path of progress,” he said.
Highlighting the developmental scenario in the district, the LG said that in Baramulla the government had set a target of completing 1038 projects last year but completed 1082 projects.
“This year in the District Capex Budget, Baramulla has been allotted Rs 1515 crore and work is going on in 1520 projects. Thousands of projects are also being completed under the central schemes which will create a better future for the people,” he said.
Reiterating that peace was the pre-condition for progress, the LG said that terrorism and hatred had no place in a civilised society that believes in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and it was the responsibility of the people to teach a lesson to those who want to weaken this spirit.
He also laid the foundation stone for the upgradation project of Government Medical College, Baramulla at Rs 30 crore besides dedicating Kalayban Bridge to the people that would cater to the needs of a population of 4000.
The LG said that in ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ every person had to take a pledge to stand up against the forces that weaken the country.
“Let us all together ensure the participation of every citizen in the development process and bring back those who have gone astray back into the mainstream,” he said.
The LG extended his greetings and gratitude to the members of the military, paramilitary forces, and J&K Police saying that they were working day and night in maintaining peace and guarding the borders.
DDC Chairperson Baramulla Safina Baig lauded the LG-led administration for taking revolutionary measures for the welfare of the people of J&K, especially for the empowerment of women.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole paid tributes to all those who died protecting their motherland.
GOC 15 Corps Lt General Amardeep Singh Aujla, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, and Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Syed Sehrish Asgar were also present on the occasion.