LG pays homage to Maqbool Sherwani, Sikh Regiment at Baramulla

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said, “The LG laid a wreath at Sikh War Memorial and paid tributes to Maqbool Sherwani (known as the Lion of Baramulla) at Maqbool Memorial Sherwani Hall Baramulla. He also honoured the family of Maqbool Sherwani, war veterans and kin of the freedom fighters during the visit.”

Remembering the contributions of Maqbool Sherwani, the LG said, “In October 1947, this young man fought the barbaric atrocities perpetrated by the Pakistani government and its Army and protected the pride of the tricolour.”