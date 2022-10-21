LG PAYS TRIBUTE TO MARTYRED COPS ON POLICE COMMEMORATION DAY | Action will be taken against elements trying to justify despicable acts: LG Sinha

“I salute the 1604 brave soldiers of J&K Police who made the supreme sacrifice for the motherland,” he said. “There is a need to immortalise stories of service and dedication to the nation. ‘Gaurav Stambh’ in Srinagar will serve as a symbol of our martyrs' valour and sacrifice and I am confident the stories of their courage will inspire every citizen.”

Paying his respect to the families of all the martyrs for their supreme sacrifice, the LG said that there could be no greater service than the service of the family of brave hearts.

“I respectfully bow down to the families of martyrs for their sacrifice and dedication to the nation,” he said. “Welfare of martyrs’ families is the top priority of the government. Necessary steps have been taken to secure their livelihood, education, and other benefits to enable them to lead a dignified life.”