LG PAYS TRIBUTE TO MARTYRED COPS ON POLICE COMMEMORATION DAY | Action will be taken against elements trying to justify despicable acts: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that action would be taken against elements trying to justify despicable acts.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the Police Commemoration Day Parade at Armed Police Complex, Zewan, Srinagar, the LG laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial and paid homage to the Police martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the security of the country.
“I pay my tributes to the memory of all Police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.
We are forever indebted to our security forces for their selfless service to the nation. Their sacrifice and service to the nation will always be remembered,” he said.
The LG said that the J&K Police and security forces were a symbol of courage, dedication, and selfless service.
“They have always exhibited a high level of professional excellence under extremely challenging circumstances to provide a safe and secure environment to citizens,” he said.
The LG said that the Police Commemoration Day was also an occasion to remember the brave hearts of Police forces who sacrificed their lives while protecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation on the snow-clad mountains of Ladakh.
“I salute the 1604 brave soldiers of J&K Police who made the supreme sacrifice for the motherland,” he said. “There is a need to immortalise stories of service and dedication to the nation. ‘Gaurav Stambh’ in Srinagar will serve as a symbol of our martyrs' valour and sacrifice and I am confident the stories of their courage will inspire every citizen.”
Paying his respect to the families of all the martyrs for their supreme sacrifice, the LG said that there could be no greater service than the service of the family of brave hearts.
“I respectfully bow down to the families of martyrs for their sacrifice and dedication to the nation,” he said. “Welfare of martyrs’ families is the top priority of the government. Necessary steps have been taken to secure their livelihood, education, and other benefits to enable them to lead a dignified life.”
The LG said that it was only due to the sheer grit and dedication of Police and security forces that the terror ecosystem was breathing its last breath and the government was determined to stamp out the terrorism menace.
“At the behest of the neighboring country, certain desperate elements are targeting innocent civilians. I want to assure the people that each teardrop of families will be avenged. We will pay a befitting tribute to our martyrs by striking the last nail in the coffin of terrorism,” he said.
The LG also urged the society to discharge their collective responsibility and take a firm stand against those who were trying to sow the poison of terrorism and separatism in the society.
“The way the enlightened people have come out against terrorists and expressed their anger against the recent killings of civilians gives us hope that this evil will die soon and disappear from society,” he said. “Violence has no place in a civilised society. However, a few elements are trying to justify despicable acts because of their self-interest. Action will be taken against such people as per the law of the land.”
He asked the J&K Police and other security forces to closely monitor subversive elements and take swift and appropriate action.
The LG also emphasised evolving strategies for effective monitoring and quick response in fighting conventional as well as modern threats, intensifying crackdown on narco-terror networks, and incorporating innovative technology into the police system.
He lauded the J&K Police, paramilitary forces, Army, and Disaster Response Force for doing a commendable job in maintaining law and order, traffic management, anti-terror operations, providing relief to the people, and saving lives during unfortunate natural calamities.
The LG said that the new J&K had also brought new hopes and new aspirations for the younger generation.
“The enthusiasm of all sections of the society in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Utsav’ has infused a new inspiration in J&K,” he said.
ADGP J&K Armed Police S J M Gillani read the names of Police personnel who were killed during the year fighting crime and ensuring the safety of the country.
In memory of killed Policemen, a Roll of Honour was presented by various contingents.
The arms were reversed and a two-minute silence was observed to honour them.
The LG also visited the blood donation camp organised to mark the occasion and interacted with the donors.
Advisor to LG Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, R K Goyal, GOC 15 Corps Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole, and ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar were also present on the occasion.