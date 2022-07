LG pays tributes to Kargil heroes

“I salute the valour and courage of our immortal heroes who fought till their last breath to protect the sovereignty and integrity of our great nation, and recaptured territory of our motherland in Kargil from the enemy,” LG Sinha said. “On July 26, 1999, the entire world witnessed the unparalleled courage of our brave soldiers who overcame the challenges of impossible peaks and displayed the might of the country. I pay homage to those self-sacrificing and devoted sons of Maa Bharti. I also salute the undeterred courage of the families of our brave hearts.”