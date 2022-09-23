LG pays tributes to Maharaja

“Tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh Ji on his birth anniversary. A great educationist, progressive thinker, social reformer and a towering man of ideas & ideals, Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s exceptional contribution to the country & welfare of underprivileged continues to inspire people (sic),” LG Sinha tweeted.

On September 19, the J&K government notified a holiday “on account of the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh” to be observed on September 23 every year across J&K under Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881.