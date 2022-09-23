LG pays tributes to Maharaja

Jammu, Sep 23: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that the exceptional contribution of Maharaja Hari Singh to the country and the welfare of the underprivileged would continue to inspire people.
“Tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh Ji on his birth anniversary. A great educationist, progressive thinker, social reformer and a towering man of ideas & ideals, Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s exceptional contribution to the country & welfare of underprivileged continues to inspire people (sic),” LG Sinha tweeted.
On September 19, the J&K government notified a holiday “on account of the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh” to be observed on September 23 every year across J&K under Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881.
Following his meeting with a delegation of prominent political leaders, members of Yuva Rajput Sabha, and civil society members including the head of the J&K Transport Union at the Raj Bhavan on September 15, LG Sinha announced the decision of the J&K government to declare Maharaja’s birth anniversary a public holiday.
“The public holiday will be a fitting tribute to Maharaja's rich legacy. To honour the monumental contribution of the Maharaja towards J&K and respect the sentiments of people here, this decision has been taken,” LG Sinha said.
Yuva Rajput Sabha had been agitating in support of this demand for a long time.
Their demand was supported by all main political, social, and religious organisations of the Jammu region.