LG releases Dr Ashok Gadiya’s book

“Our deep and abiding commitment to the upliftment of deprived section of society has translated the dream of social equity and justice into reality. The social and economic transformation in the last three years has opened up enormous possibilities of growth,” the LG said. He said that during the first-hand appraisal of the situation in the aftermath of the flash flood at Amarnath Cave, he had in-depth discussions with the engineers and environmental experts about the road to Sangam.

“This road to Sangam top near the Holy Cave will be approved this year to provide smooth passage to the yatris and to make the yatra more hassle-free in the coming 4 to 5 years,” the LG said.