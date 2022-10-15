LG releases Dr Ashok Gadiya’s book

New Delhi, Oct 15: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday released a book ‘Mere Anubhav Aur Itihas Ke Jharoke Se Kashmir’ written by Dr Ashok Kumar Gadiya, Chancellor, Mewar University.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG praised the author for exploring crucial aspects of the transformation of J&K over the years, playing a significant part in the transformational journey of youth, and giving back to society through education.
Highlighting the need to understand the important historical and political developments that took place in J&K since independence, the LG said, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have made committed efforts to break the barriers hindering the development of J&K.”
He said equality, progressiveness, empowerment of all, good governance, transparent and accountable administration, improved infrastructure and connectivity, modern affordable healthcare and educational services, industrial growth, a strong grass root democratic setup, and the ‘people first’ principle of governance had reduced the developmental gap of seven decades.
“Our deep and abiding commitment to the upliftment of deprived section of society has translated the dream of social equity and justice into reality. The social and economic transformation in the last three years has opened up enormous possibilities of growth,” the LG said. He said that during the first-hand appraisal of the situation in the aftermath of the flash flood at Amarnath Cave, he had in-depth discussions with the engineers and environmental experts about the road to Sangam.
“This road to Sangam top near the Holy Cave will be approved this year to provide smooth passage to the yatris and to make the yatra more hassle-free in the coming 4 to 5 years,” the LG said.
He also shared the government’s vision to give a push to the tourist sector of the Jammu region and strengthen the connectivity to the tourism potential areas of the division.
“Culture is another area we are giving special impetus. A range of activities and programmes are being held to promote the rich heritage and culture of J&K,” the LG said. “Small factors are contributing to the socio-economic growth of J&K. Reduction of VAT on ATF from 26.5 percent to 1 percent has proved to be a game changer for civil aviation.” President of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) Trust Ram Bahadur Rai, former MP and President of Ekatma Manav Pratishthan Mahesh Chandra Sharma, and Chairman Center for Jammu and Kashmir Studies Prof Jawahar Lal Kaul also attended the book release event.