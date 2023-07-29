LG remembers sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS)

Srinagar, July 28: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday remembered the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in his message on Youm-e-Ashura, the LG said, “The sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in Karbala for upholding the values of truth, justice, and equality has been guiding the entire humanity to follow the path of righteousness.” The LG said: “Let us on this day imbibe the eternal ideals of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and work unitedly for peace, progress, and prosperity of the people.”