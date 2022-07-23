LG reviews action plan for Revival, Restoration, Preservation and Maintenance of J&K’s Ancient Cultural Heritage

“The conservation efforts must retain the aesthetic, historic and social values of our great civilizational and cultural legacy”, the Lt Governor said.

The scheme was envisaged in order to identify the sacred places and heritage sites requiring intervention, carrying out their revival, restoration or renovation work, ensuring protection and longevity of these places, besides promoting restoration wherever damage have occurred to these places.

The Lt Governor directed the Culture Department to adopt value-based conservation with the help of experts. The department should also ensure transparency and effective onsite monitoring of the projects, he added.