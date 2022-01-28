LG reviews COVID situation across UT

He also underlined the importance of involving community in awareness campaigns to sensitize people on mask usage and COVID protocol. “We need to protect healthcare personnel, patients and communities, and accordingly our focus should remain on ramping up healthcare infrastructure, availability of oxygen, ventilators, essential medicines, etc”, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor stressed that Testing, Tracing, Treatment, Covid Appropriate Behaviour and Vaccination will continue to be our strategy to effectively fight the Covid-19.