LG reviews status of H&UDD projects

During the meeting, the Lt Governor took several important decisions in order to resolve the bottlenecks and to expedite the execution of the flagship programmes.

The Lt Governor sought the status of deliverables under various projects and schemes viz. eBuses, Housing Colonies, Integrated Townships, PM SVANidhi, PMAY, AMRUT, Smart Cities, SBM/SWM. He directed the officials for doubling their efforts, besides meeting the set timelines and ensuring utilisation of funds for early and effective completion of the projects.