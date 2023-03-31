LG Sinha chairs SASB meeting

Jammu, Mar 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired the 44th meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) at Raj Bhawan on Friday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the members of the shrine board Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, D C Raina, Kailash Mehra Sadhu, K N Rai, K N Shrivastava, Pitambar Lal Gupta, Shailesh Raina, Vishwamurti Shastri and Manju Garg shared their inputs and suggestions for improving the facilities for the yatris.
The meeting discussed the ongoing works and future projects for smooth and hassle-free yatra.
Principal Secretary to LG and CEO SASB Mandeep K Bhandari gave a detailed presentation and briefed the board on various aspects of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) 2023 including registration for the yatra, provision of helicopter services, service providers, yatra camps, langars, NGO services, insurance cover for yatris, and service providers.
He presented the Action Taken Report (ATR) on the decisions taken in the previous board meetings.
Chief Engineer BRO briefed the meeting on the progress regarding maintenance, restoration, and development works of the yatra tracks.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta; Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Raj Kumar Goyal; DGP Dilbag Singh; Special DG CID R R Swain; ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh; Divisional Commissioners; Administrative Secretaries and Additional CEO SASB also attended the meeting.