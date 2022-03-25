LG Sinha imbues poetic flavour in budget presser

Jammu, Mar 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday yet again imbued poetic flavour in his budget presser revealing a “rare yet endearing side” of his persona, always hidden behind an “astute statesman and strict administrator.”
He maintained today also his tradition to allow lyrical flow to set the tone for “budget synopsis” even before the statistical monotony could take over.
At the very outset of his budget presser, LG Sinha invoked Urdu
poetic genius Jigar Muradabadi as he recited one of his couplets:
“Mohabbat Mein Yeh Kya Maqaam Aa Rahey Hain; Key Manzil Pay Hain Aur Chaley Ja Rahey Hain”
Averring that his government did try its best to judiciously use the budget provided, with a gigantic statistical rise, by the Centre to J&K UT, he extended his gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Finance Minister Dr Nirmala Sitharaman for providing yet again whopping Rs 1.12 lakh Cr budget for “all inclusive and equitable development of the UT.”
He chose to express his gratitude and resolve for continuing “all-inclusive development” of J&K by reciting next stanza of Muradabadi’s same poetic gem:
“Jafa Karney Waalon Ko Kya Ho Gaya Hai; Wafa Kar Key Bhi Hum To Sharma Rahey Hain..”
He ended
“Koi Nai Zameen Ho, Naya Aasman Bhi Ho; Ek Dil Ab Uss Kay Paas Chaley, Woh Jahan Bhi Ho;
Mehboob Woh Key Sar Se Kadam Tak Khuloos Ho; Ashiq Wahi Jo Ishq Se Kuchh Bagumaan Bhi Ho”
Last year also, LG Sinha had added a dash of poetry to his budget presser to break the statistical monotony, both at the very outset as well as at the end of his budget synopsis.
Giving a glimpse of the “perceptive and emotional” side of his personality, LG Sinha had recited “Takaza Hai Waqt Ka Key Toofan Sey Joojhon, Kahan Tak Chalogey Kinarey Kinarey,” which could be loosely translated as – “it was the time to face storm as far how long one would continue to play safe.”
He had ended budget synopsis too, at an optimistic yet poetic note as he recited
“Agar Khuda Na Karey Sach Yeh Khwab Ho Jaayey
Teri Sahar Ho Mera Aaftaab Ho Jaaye
Galat Kahun To Meri Aqibat Bigadati Hai
Jo Sach Kahun to Khudi Be-naqaab Ho Jaaye..”