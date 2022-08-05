LG Sinha launches major initiatives with vision for prosperous tribal community

Dedicating new initiatives to the people of the tribal community, he said that the schemes by the Tribal Affairs Department would unleash the productive potential of the youth, and the holistic development of the tribal community free from all discrimination, fear, and insecurity.

Expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for securing the rights of the tribal community in J&K, the LG reiterated the government’s commitment to empowering the tribal population of J&K who were neglected for decades.

“We are working with a resolve to make the development process holistic, universal, and impacting all sections of the society. For the first time in the history of J&K, the tribal population is feeling fully integrated, and connected with the mainstream of development. For the first time, their voice is being heard and they have been given their due rights,” he said. “The initiatives launched today are part of the continuous endeavours of the government to promote the welfare of the tribal community and ensure that the present and future generations of the community have all the facilities which their previous generations were deprived of.”