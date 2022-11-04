LG Sinha visits family of Kashmiri Pandit killed by terrorists

Jammu, Nov 4: To offer his condolences, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday visited the family of Puran Krishan Bhat, who was killed by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on October 15 this year.
The details of his meeting were shared by LG Sinha himself on his official Twitter handle.
“Met the family members of martyr Shri Puran Krishan Bhat Ji at their residence in Jammu and offered my condolences," LG Sinha said.
LG's tweets mentioned that the administration was directed to provide a permanent job to Bhat's wife and extend every possible help to the family.
Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh accompanied Sinha.
Officials said that LG Sinha interacted with Bhat's wife and his two children besides other family members.
Bhat was shot dead by terrorists outside his house in the Chowdhary Gund area of Shopian.
Interacting with the Lieutenant Governor, the family sought justice by bringing the culprits to the book.
“The case is under investigation and will soon be taken to its conclusion,” the LG said.
He also assured full support to the demands of the family about the education for children, ex-gratia, and shifting of their belongings from Shopian to Jammu.
The family said that they also sought their registration along with other families from their area, Chowdhary Gund as migrants.