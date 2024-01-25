LG thanks Home Minister for prioritising J&K’s progress

Jammu, Jan 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for giving the highest priority to the progress of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at the launch of the e-bus service for Jammu Smart City, the LG thanked the Home Minister for giving the highest priority to the overall progress of J&K.

He said that 100 e-buses dedicated to the people of J&K would transform smart mobility in Jammu city and connected areas, and improve the quality of life for the people.

“Today, 885 compassionate appointment letters were released, which is a testimony to our commitment to ensure families of martyrs and hardworking employees live a life of dignity,” the LG said.

He assured the people of J&K to fast-track the process of compassionate appointments of the remaining cases.

“It is our commitment to wipe tears from every eye and ensure a happy and successful life for every family,” Sinha said.

He highlighted the efforts of the J&K administration towards socio-economic empowerment of every section of the society, especially the J&K youth.

The LG said that the entrepreneurship and self-employment opportunities provided to 94,680 youth in a single day on January 24 scripted a golden chapter in the history of J&K.

“Merit-based and transparent recruitment has enabled the talented youth of J&K to shape their destiny. After August 2019, 31,830 appointments were made and recruitments for 12,264 posts are under process,” he said. “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, we are making earnest efforts to realise the potential and dreams of the people of J&K.”

Union Minister for Heavy Industries, Mahendra Nath Pandey; Members of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma and Ghulam Ali Khatana; Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla; and Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo were present on the occasion.