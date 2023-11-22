LG to chair high-level meet to review developmental, security scenario of Jammu today

Srinagar, Nov 22: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will chair a high-level meeting to review the developmental and security scenario in Jammu region on Thursday in the winter capital with Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of all 10 districts of Jammu region in attendance besides Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and Director General of Police Rashmi Ranjan Swain.

The meeting will also be attended by Home Secretary R K Goyal; Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, Vijay Kumar; Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu, Anand Jain, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar.

Official sources said that the meeting would discuss the prevailing security scenario in the Jammu region.

The terror-related incidents in Pir Panjal and the security scenario prevailing along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jammu region will also be discussed.

They said DGP R R Swain would brief the meeting about the prevailing security in the Jammu region.

He would also apprise the LG about the measures taken and being taken to destroy the terror ecosystem in the Jammu division.

The violence has come down and efforts were underway to target the remains of the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.

The recent terror-related incidents in Rajouri including Wednesday in which the Army suffered casualties would also come up for discussion during the meeting.

LG Sinha chaired a high-level meeting in Srinagar on November 16 to review the developmental and security scenario of Kashmir.

During the meeting, he said that the people of J&K were living peacefully in the shadow of development brought about by the abrogation of Article 370.

“Terror ecosystem is being dismantled fully to make peace a permanent feature in J&K. Separatism, terrorism, and street violence are a thing of the past,” Sinha had said.