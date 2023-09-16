LG urges Centre to set up Ayurvedic College and Hospital in Kashmir

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the three-day Ayurveda Parv, organised by Akhil Bhartiya Ayurveda Mahasammelan Trust, Ministry of AYUSH andDirectorate of AYUSH-J&K, at the Government Dental College in Srinagar, the LG appreciated the endeavour to promote holistic principles and best practices of Ayurveda in J&K and the country.

“It will sensitise the people about the strength and potential of Ayurveda for healthy living and extend the benefits of Ayurveda to society,” he said.