LG urges Centre to set up Ayurvedic College and Hospital in Kashmir

Srinagar, Sep 15: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday urged the Union Ministry of AYUSH for establishing an Ayurvedic College and Hospital in Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the three-day Ayurveda Parv, organised by Akhil Bhartiya Ayurveda Mahasammelan Trust, Ministry of AYUSH andDirectorate of AYUSH-J&K, at the Government Dental College in Srinagar, the LG appreciated the endeavour to promote holistic principles and best practices of Ayurveda in J&K and the country.
“It will sensitise the people about the strength and potential of Ayurveda for healthy living and extend the benefits of Ayurveda to society,” he said.
Sinha said that Ayurveda had gained global popularity and today the entire world was adopting Ayurveda techniques to meet the changing healthcare needs of people for the wellbeing of the body, mind, and spirit and management of various diseases.
He called upon the Ayurveda stakeholders and policymakers to work together to popularise this traditional medicine system as the mainline of treatment for lifestyle diseases, preventive care, and to boost the immune system.
“I am hopeful that this platform of Ayurveda Parv will also draw a roadmap to further strengthen the health architecture of J&K and provide valuable suggestions for more resilient, equitable, sustainable and inclusive health system for wellbeing of all our citizens,” the LG said.
At the inaugural session, he shared the key initiatives of the government to promote preventive and holistic care in J&K.
Sinha said that the Government Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital in Akhnoor; Government Unani Medical College and Hospital in Ganderbal; AYUSH Health and Wellness Centers across J&K, the upcoming Government Homeopathic College and Hospital in Kathua and the integrated AYUSH hospitals in various districts was a testimony to the government’s commitment to strengthen the infrastructure for traditional medicine system in J&K.
He also called for expediting the process for upgradation of 115 AYUSH dispensaries and release of funds for the Institute of High Altitude in Bhaderwah.
The Ayurveda Parv is comprised of various activities including exhibitions, scientific sessions, medical check-up camps, distribution of medicines, and display of medicinal plants.
President of All India Ayurveda Congress Padma Bhushan Vaidya Devinder Triguna; Secretary, AYUSH, Padma Shri Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha; Advisor, Ayurveda, Union Ministry of AYUSH, Manoj Nesari; Chairman NCISM, Vaidya Jayant Deo Pujari; President of Board of Ethics and Registration for Indian System of Medicine, Vaidya Rakesh Sharma; General Secretary, Akhil Bhartiya Ayurveda Mahasammelan, Vaidya S N Pandey; and MD and CEO, Shree Dhootapapeshwar Ltd, Ranjeet Puranik were present on the occasion.
Advisor to LG, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; Secretary Health and Medical Education Bhupinder Kumar; and Director, AYUSH, J&K, Mohan Singh were also present.