LG urges Pvt schools to join Govt in education transformation

Jammu, Jan 29: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday urged the private education institutes to join the government in transforming the education sector and called for making education affordable and accessible for all.

Inaugurating the new campus of the Asian School at Miran Sahib in Jammu, the LG called upon the private educational institutions to come forward and discharge their responsibility towards society.

“Transformation of the education sector should be our commitment. Private educational institutions must adopt some measures to ensure that education is accessible, affordable to all so that marginalised section of society is benefitted and the education sector is truly inclusive,” he said.

Sinha talked about the educational reforms introduced under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish India as a knowledge economy.

“Our education sector had witnessed stagnation for more than three decades. It had adversely impacted the society’s morale and the country’s confidence was shaken. PM Modi instilled new confidence in the society. He has restored the ancient glory of Bharat,” he said.

The LG urged the teaching community to encourage hands-on, experiential, and collaborative learning and develop an enabling environment for the all-round development of students.

“One of the most important resources for our nation’s growth is youth. Education must strengthen the contribution of youth in India’s march towards Viksit Bharat,” he said.

Sinha extended felicitations and best wishes to the management of the premier co-education boarding school of Dehradun, Uttarakhand for starting its branch in Jammu.

He said that the reputed institution was making an immense contribution to imparting value-based quality education to the students.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu, Anand Jain; Founder Vatsalyagram Vrindavan, Sadhvi Ritambhara; Chairman, Asian School, Dehradun, Madanjeet Singh; Managing Director RDI India, Rajeev Gupta; and Chairman, New Gandhi Memorial Educational Society, Ankush Mahajan were also present on the occasion.