LG urges youth to contribute in enriching cultural heritage

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the Kailakh Sanskrit Ratna Puraskar ceremony at Jammu, the LG told the youth, “It should be our collective responsibility to create a better society and contribute in enriching cultural heritage.”

Attending the ceremony organised by Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust, he presented this year’s Kailakh Sanskrit Ratna Puraskar to Param Pujya Mahamandleshwar Acharya Shri Swami Vishveshwar Anand Giri Ji Maharaj.