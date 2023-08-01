LG urges youth to contribute in enriching cultural heritage

Jammu, Aug 1: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday urged the youth to contribute in enriching the cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the Kailakh Sanskrit Ratna Puraskar ceremony at Jammu, the LG told the youth, “It should be our collective responsibility to create a better society and contribute in enriching cultural heritage.”
Attending the ceremony organised by Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust, he presented this year’s Kailakh Sanskrit Ratna Puraskar to Param Pujya Mahamandleshwar Acharya Shri Swami Vishveshwar Anand Giri Ji Maharaj.
Sinha expressed gratitude to the Mahamandleshwar Acharya Shri Swami Vishveshwar Anand Giri Ji Maharaj for his immense contributions towards promotion of Sanskrit and spiritual institutions.
“Swami Ji has a great vision for the development of the country. Youth must take inspiration from his life and teachings and dedicate themselves to preserve our tradition, culture and social values,” Sinha said.
He commended the endeavours of Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust and other organisations engaged in promotion of Sanskrit language.
“I have always emphasised on promoting Sanskrit as a people's language. As one of the oldest living languages of the world, Sanskrit offers a treasure of knowledge in science, medicine, literature and also language of existence. We must strengthen our efforts to popularize it,” the LG said.
He also shared the resolve of the Central government and the J&K administration for protecting and preserving India's glorious heritage.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for removing all traces of colonial mindset and to take pride in our roots to achieve the goal of developed India. We should feel proud of our heritage. It gave us a golden period in the past and it will again make India the most powerful nation in the world,” Sinha said.
He assured every possible assistance by the administration to organisations and individuals in their efforts to promote the ancient cultural values in the society.
Param Pujya Mahamandleshwar Acharya Shri Swami Vishveshwar Anand Giri Ji Maharaj, in his address, lauded the dedicated efforts of the LG for popularising the Sanskrit language and giving special attention to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University.
Former minister Sham Lal Sharma appreciated the J&K administration for taking various initiatives for promotion of Sanskrit and developing places of religious importance in J&K.
President Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Delhi, Kapil Khanna also shared his views on the occasion and highlighted the need to promote Sanskrit language.
Students from Chudamani Sanskrit Sansthan, Basohli presented the cultural programme in Sanskrit and staged a drama on Shankaracharya.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu, Mukesh Singh; Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jammu, Avny Lavasa; DIG Shakti Pathak; and President Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust, Mahant Rohit Shastri were also present on the occasion.