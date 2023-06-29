LG visits Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar; reviews arrangements

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG, who is also the Chairman of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), took stock of food and lodging of the yatris, security, functioning of Joint Control Room, langar stalls, registration counters, power and water supply, health facilities, sanitation, transportation, deployment of health and sanitation staff, installation of mobile toilets, fire tenders, and emergency services.

He directed the officials to increase the manpower for health, sanitation, and other essential services.