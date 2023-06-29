LG visits Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar; reviews arrangements
Jammu, June 29: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday visited Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar and reviewed arrangements put in place for the yatris who would leave from the base camp for the Amarnath Yatra.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG, who is also the Chairman of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), took stock of food and lodging of the yatris, security, functioning of Joint Control Room, langar stalls, registration counters, power and water supply, health facilities, sanitation, transportation, deployment of health and sanitation staff, installation of mobile toilets, fire tenders, and emergency services.
He directed the officials to increase the manpower for health, sanitation, and other essential services.
The LG welcomed the yatris, who have arrived at Yatri Niwas for the Amarnath Yatra, from across the country. During the interaction, he also enquired about the facilities.
Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar informed the LG that the holding capacity of the yatris at Samba and Kathua had been increased from the last year and additional buses had been stationed at the key locations of the yatra.
The 62-day long Amarnath Yatra would commence on July 1 and it would culminate on August 31.
ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh; Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jammu AvnyLavasa; Commissioner of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Rahul Yadav, and senior officials from the civil administration, Police, and security forces accompanied the LG.