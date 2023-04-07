LG’s Mulaqaat | From healthcare to environment, LG resolves on-spot public grievances

Jammu, Apr 7: From addressing the issues of healthcare to environment, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday redressed all grievances of the public on the spot.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with the citizens who had submitted their grievances on JKIGRAMS portal during ‘LG’s Mulaqaat’, LG Sinha said, “It is our firm resolve to address public complaints in time-bound manner and speedily bring about change for all round progress.”
He said that they had embarked on several major initiatives in developing efficient public service delivery mechanism and it had improved the ease of living of common man.
“Transparent and accountable governance is ensuring that benefit of growth reaches all sections, especially last man in the queue,” the LG said.
Interacting with the citizens, he took appraisal of their grievances and action taken by the concerned Deputy Commissioners (DCs).
LG Sinha also sought details of the action taken on the directions passed in the previous meeting.
On the grievance of a person from Srinagar regarding environment protection and sanitation at the foothills of Shankaracharaya, he directed Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to look into the issue on priority for appropriate action.
Responding to a complaint regarding wards and bathrooms of the District Maternity and Childcare Hospital Sheerbagh, Anantnag, the DC Anantnag apprised the LG that the renovation and facelift work of the bathrooms of the hospitals had already been done and the grievance was resolved.
Addressing the grievance of Irfan Rasool from Baramulla regarding dumping of solid waste in Nignli Nallah and its harmful impact on the environment, LG Sinha asked the Deputy Commissioner to formulate a comprehensive strategy through the local PRIs for a robust waste management.
Farooq Ahmad from Pulwama had submitted a complaint regarding illegal sand extraction in Hajibal, on which the LG directed the DC to take strict and immediate action.
Responding to the grievance of non-availability of gynaecologist at Community Health Centre (CHC) Bani, Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department apprised the chair that the specialist would be arranged immediately on a rotation basis.
On the sidelines of the LG’s Mulaqaat, discussion was also held on successful implementation of training programme for the holistic development of agriculture and allied sector.
The training programme is being executed by the Agriculture Production Department for farmers in all 20 districts.
Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo gave the detailed presentation of the training programme scheduled to be held between April 24 to August 31, 2023.
Commissioner Secretary, Public Grievances, Rehana Batul conducted the proceedings of the LG’s Mulaqaat.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, R K Goyal, Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, Heads of the Departments, and other senior officers were present during the interaction in person and through virtual mode.