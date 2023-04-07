LG’s Mulaqaat | From healthcare to environment, LG resolves on-spot public grievances

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with the citizens who had submitted their grievances on JKIGRAMS portal during ‘LG’s Mulaqaat’, LG Sinha said, “It is our firm resolve to address public complaints in time-bound manner and speedily bring about change for all round progress.”

He said that they had embarked on several major initiatives in developing efficient public service delivery mechanism and it had improved the ease of living of common man.