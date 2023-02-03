Light snowfall in next 24 hours: MeT

Srinagar, Feb 3: While the minimum temperatures in Kashmir dropped further, the Meteorological Department predicted light snowfall at scattered places across Kashmir during the next 24 hours.
“There is a possibility of light snowfall at scattered places of Kashmir in the next 24 hours,” MeT officials said here. “We mainly expect dry weather for two weeks.”
The MeT officials said that the mercury recorded a slight drop at most places as sub-zero temperature was also recorded in Srinagar that saw a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius against 0.4 degrees Celsius the previous night.
“Today’s minimum temperature was above normal by 0.1 degrees Celsius for the summer capital,” they said.
The MeT officials said Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius against 2 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.5 degrees Celsius above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.
Pahalgam, recorded a low of 1.5 degrees Celsius against minus 2.9 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 4.6 degrees Celsius above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, they said.
Officials said that Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2.7 degrees Celsius against minus 1.9 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.3 degrees Celsius below normal for the place.
They said Gulmarg in Baramulla recorded a low of minus 7 degrees Celsius against minus 7.6 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.6 degrees Celsius above normal at the famed skiing resort.
The MeT officials said that in Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 0.8 degrees Celsius against minus 2.3 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 1.5 degrees Celsius above normal for the north Kashmir area.
They said Jammu recorded a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius against 7.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, and it was 1.2 degrees Celsius below normal for the winter capital.
The MeT officials said Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 11 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 15.1 degrees Celsius.