Lok Sabha greenlights ST status for Paharis, Padaris, Kolis, Gadda Brahmins

New Delhi, Feb 6: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Constitution Jammu and Kashmir Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and provided Scheduled Tribe status to Paharis, Padari, Koli and Gadda Brahmins for reservations. However, the decision would not impact the reservation of Gujjars and Bakarwals.

An official statement said that the historic bill aims at empowering the Pahari ethnic group, Padari tribes, Koli, and Gadda Brahmin by providing Scheduled Tribe status.

This had been a long pending demand of these communities.

The inclusion of these communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in J&K would have no impact on the current level of reservations available to the existing Scheduled Tribes communities like Gujjars and Bakarwals, who would continue to get reservations like before.

The reservation to the newly-listed Scheduled Tribes would be provided in such a manner that it does not cause any harm to the communities which are already listed as Scheduled Tribes.

After the bill is passed by the Parliament, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir would issue necessary notifications on the reservation, which would ensure that the people included in the existing list of Scheduled Tribes continue to get the same level of reservation.

The statement said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government was committed to inclusive development of every section and community of society with the mantra of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vishwas.

“Passage of the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is another significant step in this direction. The Modi government is committed to bringing in progressive and affirmative changes in Jammu and Kashmir through such act,” the statement said.