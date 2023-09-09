Look forward to productive discussions with world leaders: PM Modi

"India is delighted to host the 18th G20 Summit on 09-10 September 2023 at New Delhi’s iconic Bharat Mandapam. This is the first ever G20 Summit being hosted by India. I look forward to productive discussions with world leaders over the next two days," he said in a series of posts on X.

"It is my firm belief that the New Delhi G20 Summit will chart a new path in the human-centric and inclusive development," he added.

"Rooted in our cultural ethos, India’s G20 Presidency theme, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future’ deeply resonates with our worldview, that the whole world is one family. India’s G20 Presidency has been inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented. We actively voiced the developmental concerns of the Global South," the Modi said.