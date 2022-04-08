Lt Gen Aujla designated new 15 Corps Commander

It may be mentioned that Lt Gen Pandey took over the command of the 15 Corp from Lt Gen BS Raju, who is presently Director General Military Operations at Army Headquarters. Lt Gen Pandey’s tenure saw many successful operations neutralising a large number of terrorists.

Lt Gen Aujla is presently posted as Director General IT of Army. However, he is discharging Temporary Duties (TD) as Major General Staff Northern Command. The (TD) appointment is crucial as the officer has to overlook Army operations that come under the ambit of Northern Command.