Lt Gen Aujla designated new 15 Corps Commander

Srinagar, Apr 8: Lt Gen ADS Aujla has been designated as the new General Officer Commanding (GOC) of XV Corps also known as Chinar Corps based in Badamibagh Srinagar. “Lt Gen ADS Aujla has been appointed the next commander of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps,” senior Army officials said. “He will be taking over on June 10 from Lt Gen D P Pandey,” the officials said. 15 Corps of the Indian Army which is presently located in Srinagar and responsible for military operations in the Kashmir Valley.
It may be mentioned that Lt Gen Pandey took over the command of the 15 Corp from Lt Gen BS Raju, who is presently Director General Military Operations at Army Headquarters. Lt Gen Pandey’s tenure saw many successful operations neutralising a large number of terrorists.
Lt Gen Aujla is presently posted as Director General IT of Army. However, he is discharging Temporary Duties (TD) as Major General Staff Northern Command. The (TD) appointment is crucial as the officer has to overlook Army operations that come under the ambit of Northern Command.
Lt Gen Aujla, before taking over as MGGS, was General Officer Commanding Officer of crucial Kupwara based 28 Infantry Division. The Division is responsible to take care of Line of Control in Kupwara and Bandipora districts of north Kashmir. Before taking over as GOC in Kupwara, the senior Army General was Brigadier General Staff 15 Corps. Lt Gen Aujla was commissioned in 13 Raj Rif and later commanding 15 Raj Rif.