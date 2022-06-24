Lt Gen Dr Anup Banerji appointed first ED of AIIMS Kashmir

Dr Anup Banerji is a highly skilled interventional cardiologist with over 41 years of experience in medicine and 25 years in cardiology. Dr Banerji obtained his MD in general medicine in 1989 and his DM in cardiology in 1997.

He is known to have performed multiple complex heart procedures and is one of the most sought-after cardiac specialists in the country. He has also been awarded the ‘Param Vishisht Seva Medal’ which is one of the highest military awards in India for his services in the Indian army. He has also been associated with institutions as a professor of medicine and cardiology.